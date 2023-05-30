The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has taken a significant step to fix streetlights within the assembly to deal with darkness, which has become a major feature on some streets within the assembly.

The assembly added that, although the installation is not its responsibility, it has procured a number of streetlights that have been fixed on electricity poles on the shoulders of the streets.

Speaking on the back of complaints from commuters over faulty streetlights, the Chief Executive for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said, “In some cases, although we are not directly responsible as the city authorities, we either notify the Ministry of Energy or look out for electricity poles that we can install additional lights on to brighten up the area. A typical example is the 28th February Road and Oxford Street.”

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Pearl Adusu Sateckla, disclosed that a new consultant engineer has been contracted to design a national framework for the management of streetlights across the country.

“We have engaged our sister agencies, which are the Ghana Highway Authority, Energy Commission, and the rest, and what we gathered from them was that there is a framework to change the whole lighting system in the country to suit modern trends,” she said.