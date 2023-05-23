The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been spotted serving as a polling agent at one of the voting centres in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.

He is supporting the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, at the Sekyere polling centre.

Ablakwa’s presence has generated widespread attention. He raised concerns about alleged vote-buying and urged the police to investigate the claim.

The Electoral Commission organized the by-election following the passing of the incumbent MP, Mr. Philip Basoah.

There are four candidates competing in the election: Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP, Kwasi Amankwaa of the NDC, and two independent candidates named Kwaku Duah.

Both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are optimistic about their chances of winning the seat.