The National Peace Council in the Ashanti Region has called on the two major parties New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to refrain from activities that may cause mayhem in today’s by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr advised the two main political parties to ensure that they comport themselves.

“We want peace, no one liked what happened at Ayawaso Wuogon constituency during the by-election. We don’t want it to be repeated here. Parliament has also enacted a law, the police chief Dampare George Akuffo has also met the two main political parties. We expect them to follow the law and follow the road map they themselves have set up. The EC officials who have been selected to see to the running of the by-election, so they should do their work properly and impartially without deviating from what they have been taught,” Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr advised.

About 34,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in 78 polling stations in the Kumawu constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament following the demise of incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.

Four candidates including Ernest Anim of the NPP, Kwasi Amankwaa of the NDC, and two independent candidates with the same name: Kwaku Duah are vying to replace Mr. Basoah.

Speaking to journalists ahead of today’s election, Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio says political parties should employ level-headed people as Polling Agents.

“What we are requiring from the candidates is for them to provide effective polling agents, not noisy ones. But the one who knows the difference between 69 and 96, the one who can understand adding up figures, for them to be at all the polling centres to represent them.

“They should be there throughout the voting period, during counting they should be there and observe. If after counting they are not in agreement, they can call for recounting. When it’s done, declaration of results forms will be filled, and they need to sign and take a copy,” the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission entreated.