The Chief Operating Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Samanjith Udumalaga has commended the employees of Jospong for their hard work and dedication which has pushed the Group forward.

“Jospong is a place of learning and the people who join our Group are able to learn new things,” he said adding, “I wish you all the best.

Dr. Udumalagala was speaking at the launch of the 2023 Jospong Employee Month,” an annual event held to celebrate the teeming employees of the conglomerate with over 60 companies. The 2023 event was themed, “Improving the lives of our people.”

Dr. Udumalagala urged all employees to take advantage of the learning environment of the Group to better themselves.

The Guest Speaker for the event, Wing Commander Samuel J. A Allotey urged business leaders to respect their subordinates saying, “Don’t bring people’s spirits down, don’t slow down their hope, don’t make the problem bigger than it is.”

Throwing more light on the values of the Jospong Group, Wing Commander Allotey urged business leaders to provide a helping hand to their employees, create a conducive atmosphere, and regulate themselves to avoid disciplinary issues.

“Don’t wait for policies procedures and employee manual before you understand issues, regulate yourself in the workplace.” He said.

Wing Commander Allotey who is also a Board member of the Technical Logistics Cluster of the Group also warned of the workplace becoming a hub for polarization. “It is not about tribe or party, those are transient,” he said.

He urged the leadership of the Group to motivate their teams and focus on people issues, saying people issues are key.

Wing Commander Allotey said usually companies look out for operations and finance reports leaving people’s issues unattended to.

He said people issues should be part of the main reports in any management review meetings.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said the theme for this year’s employee month celebration which is “Improving the Lives of our People,” comes at a time when the Group is building the capacity of employees both home and abroad.