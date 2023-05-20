The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on Friday, May 19, visited the family of the late Philip Atta Basoah, the late Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency, to commiserate with them.

He was accompanied by the NDC parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Kwasi Amankwaa, General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Andrew Nana Kwasi and other executives.

Philip Basoah, the late New Patriotic Party MP for Kumawu, died on March 27, 2023, and his funeral is currently underway ahead of a by-election on Tuesday, May 23.

The grieving family of the late MP expressed their appreciation to Mr. Mahama for the visit and sympathizing with them.

Background

Born in 1969, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.