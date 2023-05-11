One of the advanced regional teams of former President John Mahama’s campaign has been involved in an accident in the Savannah Region.

Three people including a journalist have reportedly sustained injuries and have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A member of the Mahama campaign team who confirmed the incident to citinewsroom.com stated that the accident did not involve the convoy of Mr Mahama but involved a regional team that was travelling to the Yapei constituency, ahead of the former President’s campaign team convoy.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the campaign spokesperson of John Mahama in a short statement noted that Mr Mahama upon arrival at the accident scene stopped to assist the victims who were subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

Below is the full statement by Joyce Bawah Mogtari:

JM Campaign Update

1. The John Mahama campaign team and convoy have not been involved in an accident.

2. Neither has the campaign been called off nor suspended.

3. JM has just finished meeting branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and is on his way to Daboya. The evidence is on his SM platforms, on WoezorTV and its SM handles.

4. There was an accident involving a regional team that was travelling to the Yapei constituency, ahead of the JM campaign team convoy.

5. John Mahama stopped to assist the accident victims, who have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

6. We are unable to confirm the identities of those who were injured.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Campaign Spokesperson