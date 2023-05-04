The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah has denied claims by the Minority in Parliament that the approval of loan agreements by the House on Tuesday was not a unanimous decision.

The Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu, John Jinapor, said it is untrue that MPs unanimously approved the loans amounting to about 750 million dollars.

He said it will be unfair for anyone to blame the Minority caucus because they vehemently opposed the loan agreements, but the numbers did not favour them.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Dormaa East MP said such claims are unfounded.

“So far as we know we all support the loans. It was by voice vote, did you see anyone on his feet to question the loans? Nobody did that, not even their leadership nor any member and if you read the report it was a unanimous report.”

Parliament on Tuesday approved an amount of $150 million dollars for the financing of the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme phase 2 under the Multi-phase programmatic approach.

Parliament also approved an on-lending agreement between the government and the Development Bank Ghana for an amount of £170 million Euros to support the establishment of a financially sustainable development Bank.

The House also approved a loan agreement between the government of Ghana and the World Bank for an amount of $200 million to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.