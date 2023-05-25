Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, is accusing his regional chairman, Emmanuel Ashie Moore, of not handing over an amount of money from former President John Dramani Mahama meant for the transportation of delegates in the region during the party’s primaries.

According to Mr. Chaie, the chairman was solely in charge of the disbursement of the funds.

This follows concerns raised by some delegates that they have not received the money Mr. Mahama promised.

Mr. Mahama’s team ahead of the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, promised delegates an amount of GH¢40 as transport money after voting.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie asserted that Mr. Ashie Moore did the disbursement of the funds and must be held accountable for any issues associated with it.

“Well, these are monies for delegates, and there was a channel for distribution. What I’m saying is that the resources were not distributed by the regional treasurer. It was the regional chairman who did the disbursement. The resources were put into our account, and it happened that the resources were withdrawn. And it is the party’s regional chairman who disbursed the money, so the regional executives do not hold that responsibility. In effect, it should be the treasurer who should be held responsible. But since it is not the treasurer who distributed the money, why must we suffer for the disbursement of the money?” the NDC’s Secretary in the Greater Accra Region questioned.

There was chaos in some of the voting centres during the NDC primaries following the GH¢40 meant for each delegate.

Some delegates accused their leaders of depriving them of the money. For instance, NDC delegates in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region threatened to boycott the primaries if they did not receive the money.