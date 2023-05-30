The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has expressed disappointment at the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako’s (Chairman Wontumi) plea to the government to fast-track processes for the commencement of work on the Suame Interchange.

The NDC contends that the plea by Chairman Wontumi indicates that NPP has nothing to offer the people of the Ashanti Region in terms of infrastructure.

The NPP executive said the Suame Interchange project remains a major concern for the residents of the Ashanti Region, hence government should prioritize its construction and completion.

But responding to Chairman Wontumi’s plea, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Kwesi Andrews says the government has failed the residents of Ashanti Region.

“I am very disappointed at what Chairman Wontumi is doing. We all know that the Ashanti Region is the stronghold of the NPP and now the chairman of the NPP is begging his own government to speed up projects in Ashanti Region. This shows that the NPP is taking the people for granted. They went to Kumawu begging, and we all know the results that came out from Kumawu. Gradually, they are losing the Ashanti Region to the NDC.”

Chairman Wontumi in his plea emphasized that the project is of great importance to the people of the Ashanti Region and should be prioritized by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the project in October 2022, but work is yet to commence on the site.

The project upon completion will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.

It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.