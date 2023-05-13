After months of vigorous campaigning and days of uncertainty due to legal challenges, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections today.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is contesting for the flagbearership slot with former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu following the withdrawal of former Bank of Ghana governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

The former Minister of Finance at a press conference Friday evening explained that his decision was based on his grievances with the processes leading to the party’s primaries; especially the voters register.

He said the exercise had been marred by a lot of irregularities; which had not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

“My concerns that the party is not ready to conduct a free and fair election is evident for all to see. Taking part in such would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash. After consulting with my support base nationwide, I have been left with no choice but to withdraw from the Presidential election as I cannot contest in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities regardless of all my efforts to draw attention to same,” Dr Duffuor said.

Saturday’s elections are expected to be held in 274 constituencies across the country with elections in the Manhyia South constituency currently on hold.

Over 366, 000 delegates are expected to vote in Saturday’s election with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.

47 parliamentary aspirants are expected to go unopposed in Saturday’s polls.