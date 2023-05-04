The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Upper East Region says they have been able to mobilize 5.8 million Ghana cedis from their ongoing revenue mobilization.

Between April 18 to April 21, 2023, VRA/NEDCo embarked on a revenue mobilization exercise.

The exercise was to retrieve all monies owed by their customers.

It also intended to intensify revenue mobilization through its outfits.

Speaking to Citi News, the billing and revenue officer Ing William Kwame Asare says “My outfit has been able to negotiate payment with our major customers to pay some amounts of what they owe”.

Mr. Asare reiterated that the exercise has been able to replace faulty meters as a result of the mobilization and disconnection exercise to ensure there is no theft of power.

He added that institutions have become proactive and taking swift measures to settle their indebtedness.

He later assured that his outfit would see to it that no stone of left unturned.