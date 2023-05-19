The Government has denied allegations that recent infrastructural development in the Kumawu Constituency aims to influence voters ahead of the by-election.

The town, which had not witnessed any major upgrades over the years, has experienced significant development in the past few days.

Numerous untarred roads in the area have been paved, and construction of new roads is currently underway.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, residents of Kumawu will elect a new MP following the passing of Philip Basoah in March.

The opposition National Democratic Congress and some residents see the new projects in the constituency as vote buying.

However, addressing journalists, Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, stated that these projects were already in progress and were not a direct result of the impending by-election.

“The entire road project had already been procured for the contractor. The people of this area, from Juaben to Kumawu will be living witnesses of what is going to happen after the bye-election of May 23.

“They will see whether the contractor is going to stop work or not, and it will put to shame all this false information.”