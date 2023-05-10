A meeting between the National Labour Commission and the local chapter of the University of Cape Coast Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has ended inconclusively.

The Association is protesting the delay by the Management of the University of Cape Coast to work on the negotiated allowances, conditions of service, and promotions of its members.

It embarked on a strike on April 13 and subsequently called it off a week after following its engagements with the Commission.

Chairman of the association, Sandy Kumi Sinatra said the NLC has given the association up to June 21, 2023, to reconvene after it has had further engagements with UCC’s management.

“As we may all recall, on the 18th of April, we were here subsequent to a declaration of a strike by the Senior Staff Association of the University of Cape Coast, and in the best wisdom of the National Labour Commission, they directed that we call off the strike and meet with management for a possible resolution. That notwithstanding, we met, however, we were asked to report to the Commission today [May 10] and it is still in our opinion and that of the Commission that, most of the things are still inconclusive for that reason, the Commission could not have taken a firm stance on the issue and has requested that we go and dialogue with management and report back on June 21.”

“We have issues of promotions for people with diploma or higher diploma qualifications to progress within the senior staff rank from senior admin assistant to principal which is a common practice in other public universities. But the reverse is what we are seeing in UCC. The National Labour Commission clearly noticed that there were some errors in the Unified Scheme of Service and for that reason requested that we contact GTEC for proper interpretation,” Mr. Sinatra added.