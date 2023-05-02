Npontu has always been committed to delivering exceptional technology solutions to its customers. That’s why They are excited to announce their latest achievement: double certification in ISO 27001:2013 (ISMS) and ISO 22301:2019 (BCM). These certifications are a testament to their dedication to robust information security practices and the ability to sustain critical business operations even during disruptive events.

According to the company’s CEO Dr. Stephane Nwolley, The ISO journey for Npontu began with their recognition of the importance of implementing risk assessments, security controls, and incident management procedures that would help them meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Ms Deborah Asmah the Chief Marketing and Operations officer for Npontu stated that attaining certification was not an easy feat. It has taken 2 years of hard work and a rigorous audit from ExcelNovate checking their conformity to the standards. However, their commitment has paid off, as they receive the award of certification from MSECB.

According to Ms Asmah, going through certification has taught them a lot about their processes and procedures, and it’s helped them identify areas for improvement. Npontu now understands that ISO certification is more than just ticking some checkboxes – it’s about instilling a culture of awareness, security, and responsibility towards their customers. “As a technology company, we know we must maintain the highest of standards, and these certifications are just the beginning of our journey towards excellence.”

Celebrating the achievements, Dr. Nwolley Jnr. charged all members of the company to make the tenets of the ISO a life style. He stated emphatically that impact of the certification should at all-times be seen, felt and appreciated. He congratulated the team for putting in their very best to make attaining the certification possible.

Npontu specialises in the provision of AI & Big data solutions, Software and mobile app deployment, SMS, USSD and Technology consulting. Obtaining these certifications shows the company’s dedication to ensuring their services to customers meet international standards.

Npontu’s certification can be verified at: https://www.iafcertsearch.org/