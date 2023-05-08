Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has vowed not to be used by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the party he has toiled with his sweats and blood.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor bemoaned the collapse of his businesses by the NPP government adding that he will be the last person to allow himself to hurt the NDC.

According to him, that move by the NPP government hurt him to the core and will never allow them to come between him and NDC.

Rumours were rife that Dr. Duffuor was being sponsored by the governing NPP to contest the NDC flagbearership race.

“I funded the NDC, so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party. The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aim is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr. Duffuor said.

He said this when he addressed NDC delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign tour in the region.

uniBank’s license was revoked during the banking sector clean-up which commenced in 2017 after the apex bank had explained that the financial institution was significantly undercapitalized.

The former finance minister and NDC flagbearer hopeful on March 23, submitted his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

According to the aspirant, he is committed to serving the party when he filed his nomination.

“I commit myself to serve the NDC and Ghana in making sure that we restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back, not only on recovery but also prosperity. It is doable because we have done that before. NDC will do it again. There are tears in the eyes of Ghanaians and pain in the heart of Ghanaians because of how our economy has been mismanaged.”