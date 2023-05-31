Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is expected to pick up nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race today, May 31, 2023.

Mr. Kyeremanten adds to a number of stalwarts of the party that have picked up forms to contest in the party’s presidential primary that is scheduled for November 4, 2024.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, May 30 picked up his forms through the former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware, bringing the number of persons that have officially taken the significant step to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections to five.

Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyepong, and Addai-Nimoh picked up their forms on the first day, May 26 when the party opened nominations.

Mr. Kyerematen resigned as Trade and Minister on January 6 to pursue his presidential ambition after having served at the Ministry for six years.