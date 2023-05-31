A group of market Queens demonstrated their support for NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, by picking up his nomination forms on Wednesday, May 31.

The group, known for its grassroots mobilization efforts, paid the Ghc50,000 fee required for Mr. Kyerematen to participate in the upcoming presidential primaries on November 4.

This action fulfills a pledge made by the market queens to Kyerematen in January 2022.

Madam Sarkina, the leader of the group, expressed their readiness to support Mr Kyerematen’s bid, citing his understanding of the market women’s needs and his experience as a former Trade Minister.

This is not the first time the Queens have shown their support, as they have previously donated cement and quarry stones to the Kumasi Race Course Market Women.

During their consultations, they also engaged with the executives of the Kumasi Central Market, urging the market women to rally behind Mr Kyerematen and highlighting his achievements in the Trades and Industry Ministry as reasons to support his candidature.

Leader of the Kumasi Tomato sellers union Comfort Serwaa said they decided to pay the nomination fee for Mr Kyerematen to show that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead this nation.

“We decided that we won’t allow Mr Kyerematen to pick his forms, we will put resources together and pay the fee for him. So we are here to pick the forms for Alan so he can become the President of Ghana.”

Mr Kyerematen resigned from his position as Trades Minister in January 2023 to focus on his presidential ambitions.

The 67-year-old made his first attempt to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer in 2007 but failed in his bid as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged as the winner.

Popularly known as “Alan Cash”, Mr. Kyerematen made other attempts in 2010 and 2014 but was unsuccessful.

He has been championing the government’s One District One Factory initiative since 2018, birthing about 170 factories across the country.

Under Mr. Kyerematen’s leadership at the Trade Ministry, the country also witnessed the production of local vehicles by auto giants such as Suzuki, VW, Nissan, Sino Trucks among others under the Automotive Development Policy.

Alan Kyerematen served in the same position between 2003 and 2007.

He has an extensive and distinguished record in international trade and public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.

He is a former Ambassador to the US, UN Policy Advisor, a lawyer and a Senior Corporate Executive. As Ghana’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Presidential Special Initiatives from 2003 to 2007, he led the design, development and implementation of innovative programmes and special interventions which have become new strategic pillars of growth for the Ghanaian economy.

He also played a key role in shaping Africa’s Trade Policy agenda in the WTO, the EU-ACP Economic Partnership Negotiations, AGOA and UNCTAD.