Seven construction workers have been injured after a church building collapsed on them at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The entire three-storey auditorium of the Word In Action Church collapsed Tuesday morning while construction work was ongoing.

According to some eyewitnesses, seven persons who were working on an extension project of the auditorium heard an unusual noise, but the building collapsed just when they attempted to escape.

All the victims were initially rushed to the Bortianor polyclinic and one of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I can say that one of the injured persons is very hurt because the pillars really hit him hard. That is what I actually saw”, an eyewitness told Citi News.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it has brought its search for any possible trapped victims to an end.

The outfit however says it is yet to determine the actual cause of the disaster.

Wonder Matthew, deputy NADMO director for Ga South who spoke to the media said, they are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

“For now, we cannot do any assessment now. Engineers are now trying to bring their assessment but what we know now is that seven persons have been injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment”, he said.