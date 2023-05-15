The Office of the Special Prosecutor has invited a failed MP aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ejura Sekyedumase Juliana Kinang Wassan, over a suspected case of corruption.

Kinang Wassan is being invited to answer questions over a viral video in which she is seen spraying cash at the Ahmadiya School Park during Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The MP aspirant who lost to the incumbent MP Muhammad Bawah Braimah has been condemned by the public for causing mayhem at the voting grounds.

Citi News’ Fati Aminu Ibrahim reported that the notes ranged from as low as 5 cedis to 100 cedis notes.

Portions of the statement by the Special Prosecutor stated that “The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing”.

“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice.”