Parliament has approved a loan agreement between the government and the World Bank for an amount of $200 million to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

The House also approved an amount of $150 million dollars for the financing of the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme phase 2 under the Multi-phase programmatic approach.

It further approved a loan agreement for an amount of $60.6 million as a third Additional Financing for the Ghana Covid-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

Parliament also approved an on-lending agreement between the government and the Development Bank Ghana for an amount of £170 million Euros to support the establishment of a financially sustainable development Bank.

Part of the loan agreements approved is a $150 million dollar facility from the World Bank to finance the primary healthcare investment project and an amount of $150 million dollars to finance the Public Financial Management for Service Delivery Programme.