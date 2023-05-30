The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has expressed disappointment at the government’s continuous failure to pay all outstanding coupons and principals owed its members as promised.

The Forum laments that government is in arrears of four coupons and four principals.

It explains that the first coupon has been in arrears for 98 days, the second for 85 days, the third for 42 days, and the fourth was due yesterday [May 29].

In an interview with Citi News, Convenor for the Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said the posture of the government is appalling.

“I don’t understand why people in authority behave that way. When you are in authority and people write you a letter, at least just respond, tell them, I have received your letter, and we are working on it because if somebody wastes his time to write you, and you don’t respond, then you ask yourself, is it that you think you are not supposed to respond, or you are too busy to respond, or you think that this is not necessary.”

Members of the Forum called off their picketing at the Finance Ministry earlier in May after the government assured of paying all outstanding coupons and principals.

The Forum then warned the government that it will not listen to any more promises should it resume picketing but all that seem to have fallen on the death ears of the government.