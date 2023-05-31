The Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region has for the second time remanded a police inspector for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah.

26-year-old Victoria Dapaah also known as Maa Adwoa was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on 20th April 2023 at Adum, a few meters away from her house.

During the first court appearance, the suspect confessed to committing the act but insisted that it was not his intention to kill “his lover”.

Appearing before the court for the second time after being on remand, the suspect has been formally charged with murder as the prosecution has received advice from the office of the Attorney General.

During the court proceedings, the head of legal and prosecutions in the Ashanti Region, ACP Kofi Blagodzi assured family members of the deceased present that the police administration is committed to ensuring that justice is served in the matter, as the office of the Attorney General has given its advice and the committal processes will commence during the next hearing.

ACP Kofi Blagodzi spoke to the media after the court proceedings.

“This is a very difficult moment. But as I indicated, now that the advice has come, we shall proceed with the trial. The police have taken a serious interest [in this case]. We are taking very much interest in this matter. The IGP wants to deliver, and the police have also delivered. We have given full assurance that this matter will travel to its last minute,” the Head of legal and prosecution in the Ashanti region, ACP Kofi assured.