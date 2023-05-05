Some Members of Parliament supporting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Presidential ambition are currently locked up in a meeting in the Ashanti Region ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

Credible sources from the group tell Citi News the meeting is to discuss strategies to help the Vice president lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Although the meeting is being held behind closed doors, Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani is monitoring and gleaning some information about the ongoing meeting.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Effiduase Asokore lawmaker, Dr. Ayew Afriyie.

Pro-Bawumia supporters including constituency chairmen, Zonal Coordinators, the NPP MPs, and regional executives are part of the engagement which happens to be the first-ever operational meeting for the Dr. Bawumia campaign.

The Vice President in a meeting with members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, May 2 disclosed his intention to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries on November 4, 2023.

He comes up against nine others including three-time runner Alan Kyerematen who resigned in January 2023 to focus on his Presidential ambition.

Others include former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo.

The rest are former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024.

Parliament are rooting for vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next flagbearer of the party.

Over 100 NPP MPs who are rooting for Dr. Bawumia say he stands tall among the persons that have so far put themselves up for the NPP’s flagbearership slot.