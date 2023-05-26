Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo says processes are ongoing to address the demands of striking members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG).

She said this on Friday, May 26, when she appeared before the Appointments Committee in Parliament for her vetting.

Responding to matters relating to the strike at her vetting, the Supreme Court Justice acknowledged the concerns of the aggrieved judicial service staff.

She however indicated that the process involved in meeting the demands has been slowed.

“We (the judiciary) cannot be faulted for the slow pace at addressing the demands of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana because there are other relevant bodies involved in addressing their concerns,” she explains.

Justice delivery in Ghana is in limbo following a nationwide strike by JUSAG on May 24 over the non-approval of a new salary structure and other allowances for its members.