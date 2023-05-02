The Ministry of Railways Development is rejecting widespread reports that some rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to be for the Ghana Railway Development Authority have been stolen by some unscrupulous persons.

It follows the arrest of two suspects seen in a viral video.

Allegations were rife that the two were illegally transporting the said items to Ferro Fabrik.

According to the suspects, their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the items to Tema.

In the statement, the Ministry corroborated the claims of the suspects. It added that it had contracted the company to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers.

“We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under the reference but is working under the directives of the Ministry”.

It said the vehicle seen in the viral video carting the items was authorized by the Ministry and not stolen items.

The Ministry insists that it had duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorized to harvest or remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along rights-of-way from Mempeassem to Mrayem on the Western Line and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be dealt with accordingly.

