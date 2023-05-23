Renams Academy is set to hold a virtual educational conference for parents, educators, and educational entrepreneurs who serve children in Africa, the Caribbean, and the diaspora.

The virtual conference is scheduled for Thursday 22nd June 2023.

The conference will bring together parents, educators, ministries of education, educational entrepreneurs, and community groups to connect and collaborate on solutions to these problems, through talks, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and toolkits for parents.

The conference seeks to inspire, equip and connect parents, educators, and entrepreneurs with ideas, tools, and resources to redefine education for this generation and generations to come.

It also seeks to collaborate on finding and pledging to implement solutions to the current problems in education currently faced by children of Afro-Caribbean heritage.

It targets children up to the age of 18 of Afro-Caribbean heritage attending British and American curriculum schools.

Individuals interested in attending the conference can register via this link: https://bit.ly/40ZYWyH