1. The Grand coronation of the new King and Queen of Britain – Charles III and Camilla – was a grand display of tradition and pageantry, watched by the world. The meticulous attention to detail and flawless execution of the event were breathtaking to behold. The ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of tradition and the need to honour our cultural identity.

2. Throughout the ceremony, there were references to the departed and their legacy, highlighting the importance of continuity and connection to the past. Westminster Abbey played a significant role as the central location for much of the ceremony. It may fortify the views of those who believe that a national cathedral would be a valuable asset for our country, Ghana. While opposing arguments exist, we must work together to create institutions and experiences that celebrate our diversity and contribute to our collective flourishing.

3. The role of children was emphasized, with Prince George taking on an important role. Women carrying swords and bowing as the king passed by added to the sense of tradition and reverence.

4. The use of choirs and children was particularly moving, with the children welcoming the King in the name of God, and the king responding with a message of service. The use of the Welsh language at some point and the roles played by people of diverse ethnic backgrounds added to the sense of diversity and inclusivity.

5. The ceremony highlighted the centrality of the church, with the presentation of the Bible to the King and the swearing of the oath by him. The solemnity and quietness that filled the room during the ceremony, save for the occasional cough and the beautiful choral songs, was a reminder of the importance of reverence and respect.

6. A particularly striking moment during the coronation was the intensely personal moment between the king and his God. The Anointing Screen served as a reminder that even in moments of grandeur and spectacle, there is always an intimate and deeply personal dimension to our lives.

7. The ceremony also brought together former and present British leaders and their spouses, showcasing the importance of unity and continuity in British governance systems. Numerous influential leaders and dignitaries graced the occasion, yet the ceremony proceeded without any interruption to publicly acknowledge their presence. The television commentators merely identified some of them in their commentaries.

8. The various detachments of the security services played their roles beautifully, ensuring the safety of all attendees and the smooth running of the event. The conduct of the masses of people who lined the streets to wave at the royals as they were drawn by was remarkable.

9. Unlike modern televised events, the ceremony did not rely on MCs telling jokes to the global audience. Instead, joyful and sometimes solemn choral music served as compelling hooks. The commentators kept their voices calm and provided useful and educative commentary throughout.

10. The producers of the live coverage kept a tight lid on the arrest of the leader of a group of people protesting the coronation ceremony. This decision ensured that the event remained focused on the ceremony and did not get distracted by outside forces. Although there were possibly hundreds of journalists covering the event, they were not seen running into live shots with their cameras or microphones. It was as if they were not there.

11. However, amidst the grandeur of the ceremony, it cannot be ignored that the beautiful horses used left their faeces on the streets of the British capital. Despite this minor distraction, the overall impact and beauty of the event were not significantly diminished.

12. In conclusion, the coronation of the new King and Queen of Britain provided a wealth of lessons and insights that we can all learn from. From the role of tradition and ceremony to the importance of diversity and inclusivity, there is much to reflect on and apply in our own lives and societies.

13. As we reflect on events such as this, it may be worth considering sandwiching – at least – 3 months between the election of Ghanaian presidents and their inauguration before Parliament. This would allow for a period of reflection and preparation, ensuring that we the people and our leaders are fully prepared for the task ahead. This is a valuable lesson we can learn from the British coronation, as it demonstrated the importance of preparation and attention to detail in significant and momentous events.