The Association of Sachet and Packaged Water is bemoaning the recent increase in water tariff.

This follows a review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for water tariffs to go up for the second quarter of 2023.

The tariff adjustment comes a few days after the announcement of tariff adjustment for electricity and natural gas.

Although the PURC has cited the cost of operations among other concerns for the tariff adjustments, some stakeholders have registered their dissatisfaction.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Association of Sachet and Packaged Water, Magnus Nunoo says the adjustment is not in the interest of consumers.

“This adjustment is not in any way in the interest of consumers. Prices of goods have gone up and now this. They should do something about it,” he said.

Effective June 1, 2023, the cost of water services will see an upward adjustment for all consumer groups.

“In taking this decision, the commission took cognizance of the cost of electricity, increased volume cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate and inflation,” PURC announced in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18.

During the same period, PURC increased tariffs for electricity and natural gas by 18.36% across the board.

PURC explained that the decision was taken to balance the prevention of extended power outages and their adverse implications on jobs and livelihoods while minimizing the impact of rate increases on consumers.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.