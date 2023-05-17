The Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools in the New Juaben Zone in the Eastern Region have vehemently refuted claims of a shortage of food items in Senior High Schools within the municipality.

Contrary to reports circulating on traditional and social media, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) categorically debunked these allegations, asserting that there is an ample supply of food items.

Recently, some parents voiced concerns over alleged food shortages in Koforidua, the regional capital, as well as in the New Juaben North and South Municipalities of the Eastern Region, suggesting that students were facing difficulties in accessing adequate meals.

However, during a visit to New Juaben Senior High School, which serves as a storage facility for the New Juaben Zone, Citi News observed an abundant supply of essential food items such as rice, sugar, oil, boxes of mackerel, and tin tomato paste.

Currently, the distribution of food items to schools is effectively managed by the National Food Buffer Stock Company and the Commodity Exchange.

In an interview with Citi News, John Hulkson Arthur, the Zonal Chairman of CHASS and Headmaster of Oti Boateng Senior High School, firmly dismissed the claims, assuring that headmasters would promptly raise concerns if their stock of provisions were depleted and not replenished accordingly.

Mark Ofori Frimpong, the Headmaster of New Juaben Senior High School, also expressed surprise about the news.