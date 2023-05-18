Temenos announced its 2023 Client Awards Winners at the Temenos Community Forum (TCF) in Vienna, celebrating the global pioneers, innovators, and visionaries in banking.

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans was awarded the covetous Innovation Hero Award, for the second time since its inception.

This award is in respect of the Financial Institution’s innovative Digital Financial Product that makes available and accessible a mobile banking platform for underserved groups, mainly female entrepreneurs.

The product offers a convenient, transparent, affordable and secure way of performing banking transactions, while also integrating with audio-visual financial education components rendered in various local languages.

The innovative solution now sees an average of 65,000 individual transactions monthly, worth over $2.3m.

Twenty-nine (29) other nominated highly rated institutions around the world competed with Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans for the award, for which the winner was announced at the prestigious event which was held in Vienna – Austria.

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans has worked with Temenos for the past twenty-three (23) years, using the latter’s Financial Inclusion platform as its Core-Banking solution.

Lynn Petersen, Product Director of Financial Inclusion and Accelerator at Temenos, intimated, “Sinapi Aba’s success is our success, we look forward to many more years of collaboration and mutual satisfaction in achieving the goals of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans”.

The Chief Operations Officer of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Mr. Aaron Rex Opoku-Ahene noted, “This award will add a boost to the unrelenting efforts of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans’ quest to make holistic financial services available and accessible in various forms to all, especially the underserved”.