The campaign team of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is confident that his commendable performance at the Ministry of Agriculture is enough reason to get him elected as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Upon collecting the presidential nomination form at the NPP party headquarters, the team emphasized that farmers and delegates nationwide, who have backed the former Agriculture Minister’s endeavors, covered the cost of the nomination forms.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Prince Amuzu, the campaign spokesperson, expressed gratitude for the support received from farmers and delegates, highlighting their belief in his leadership abilities.

“We want to continue to thank Ghanaian farmers and the friends of Dr. Akoto who pulled themselves together to make it possible this morning that the forms for the contest have been picked at the party’s headquarters.

“Team Akoto says thank you very much and God bless you for the show of love and support. From here, we are taking the forms to the campaign head office, where the team will be sending the forms to him to hear his side.

“These farmers are across the country, and they have come out boldly to say they want to encourage Dr. Akoto. To the delegates, the farmers, the good people of Ghana, we say thank you.”

Dr. Amuzu added that: “Farmers across the country indicated they wanted to do this, and he did not deny them the opportunity. Delegates and friends as well came together to pull resources as a sign of love and support for him. The impact of Dr. Akoto who was given the opportunity to serve as an Agric Minister is felt by all and sundry.”