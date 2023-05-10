Some five banks in Ghana recorded Profits before Tax losses of almost GH₵4.9 billion in 2022, according to a report that analysed some of the top banks in Ghana.

The report also revealed that ABSA, CAL Bank, CBG, GCB, and Ecobank are the top five banks with the highest impairment amounting to over GH₵9.4 billion.

The report also revealed that the top five banks with the highest Profit Before Tax were GT Bank, Société Générale, FBN Bank, UBA, and First Atlantic Bank with a total of GH₵576 million.

On Point of View on Citi TV on Monday, host Bernard Avle analysed the top five banks that are in good financial health and the other top banks that are financially unstable.

