A taxi cab driver Thursday morning May 25, escaped unhurt after an Accra bound-train from Tema smashed the car at Alajo in Accra.

The driver, according to eyewitnesses, attempted to quickly cross the rail tracks but got stuck, thus the speeding train ran into the vehicle, pushing it off the tracks.

The driver’s side of the taxi was mangled as passersby expressed shock.

In a viral video, some passersby who were seen assisting the driver out of the taxi were also heard urging him to report the incident to the police for a possible arrest of the train driver.

The driver astonished by the accident looked sad as he unpacked his stuff from the vehicle.

“Take your stuff and let’s go to the police station. Strange things are really happening in this world, the train has damaged the vehicle completely,” the passersby were heard saying.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) for comments have yielded no positive results.