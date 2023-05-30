The Minority caucus in Parliament, is calling on the Akufo-Addo government to as a matter of urgency transfer shares held by Jubilee Holdings Limited (JOHL) to the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC).

The transfer of shares, the Minority believes will make Ghanaians confident that an appropriate oversight is being exercised on the assets.

It said it will also go a long way to ensure proper accountability and effective monitoring of the revenues accruing from petroleum resources.

The Minority in a statement signed by its Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, stated “By this statement, the Minority calls on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government to transfer the shares held by JOHL to GNPC without delay, in order that Ghanaians can be assured that appropriate oversight is being exercised on these assets by Parliament and other stakeholders. This will only go a long way to ensure proper accountability and effective monitoring of the revenues accruing from our petroleum resources”.

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, claimed that GNPC under the Chairmanship of Freddie Blay is working on a transaction to relinquish about 50% of the shares of Jubilee Oil Holdings Limited to PetroSA, the state-owned oil company of South Africa.

Click here to read Minority full statement