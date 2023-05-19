A Man Diesel truck with registration number AS 5942-10 loaded with wood fell on its side and killed a passer-by.

It took the efforts of firemen to retrieve the body which was mutilated beyond recognition.

The incident, according to Citi News sources, happened at Masalachi Roundabout at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The identity of the individual is unknown as police have begun searching for the relatives of the deceased.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.