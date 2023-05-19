The Technical Universities’ Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if government does not address its concerns with the conditions of service of its members.

The unions are among other things demanding the Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities, the Implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities and the appropriate placement of Senior Member Non-Teaching Staff at Technical Universities.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of the association, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, said the leadership is open to negotiations.

“We will embark on a nationwide strike at the end of the month [May] if government refuses to address our conditions of service. We are open for negotiations,” the National President of the Technical Universities’ Senior Administrators Association of Ghana said.