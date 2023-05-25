The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, held a Pan-Africa Media parley for journalists across the continent of Africa on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Bawuah took journalists through the growth of the United Bank for Africa through the various innovative ways tailored to increase the bank’s brand visibility and satisfy customers.

The platform provided journalists with the opportunity to quiz the Executive Director on how the bank has been able to add value to its products to meet the demands of consumers.

Ms. Bawuah further reiterated UBA’s constant partnership with the government and other key institutions to make life easier.

She also stated the commitment of UBA to supporting the youth who have a keen interest in building a solid brand for themselves.

Bawuah also touched on the use of a common currency in order to catch up with the dollar and help companies easily break through the market and trade without making losses.

Bawuah further explained the concept of Africash, a trading application by UBA that allows account and non-account holders to receive money from all UBA locations in Africa.

In the question-and-answer segment, she touched on many pointers, with the most recurring being the bank’s collaboration with various governments and how subsidiary banks are also not making losses.

She further resounded the bank’s dedication to giving out loans to individuals at lower interest rates despite the jurisdictional challenges.