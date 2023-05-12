Famous Ghanaian gospel musician, Perez Musik has named legendary Highlife musician,Ofori Amponsah as the best performer at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards[VGMAs]

This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was the 24th edition, saw many performances from seasoned Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians such as Medikal, Lasmid, Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Pheelz and Sarkodie.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend.com, Perez Musik who was asked to reveal his best performer on the night, said: “Ofori Amponsah stole the night for me… He had everyone on their feet. However, King Sark was equally on fire”.

With his ‘Hewale Lala’ monster hit song, Perez Musik won two awards out of five nominations at this year’s event. He won “Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year.