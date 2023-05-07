The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, says recent polls suggest that Ghanaian voters have lost trust in the ability of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to revive the crippling economy and create jobs to tackle the country’s unemployment crisis.

He disclosed on the Big Issue on Saturday, May 6, that the Vice President is only slightly ahead of his main competitor Alan Kyerematen when it comes to issues of education but lags behind on issues pertaining to the economy and job creation.

“At the moment in the polls, on the economy and jobs, he [Bawumia] is lagging behind. What we have seen with the data doesn’t show that people don’t trust him on the economy or job issues and these are the top three election issues facing Ghanaians, that is Jobs, Economy and Education,” Mr Dankwa told host Selorm Adonoo.

Mr Dankwa added that “We believed Bawumia was miles ahead a year ago, even with the delegates but with time events in the country on the economy have made the gains somehow eroded…He is slightly ahead with what we have seen but it is not huge enough to deliver a knockout blow.”

The Second Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Elikem Eric Kotoko, who was a guest on the show said the Vice President doesn’t deserve to be elected as the flagbearer of the NPP due to his poor performance in office.

“Bawumia has become a contradiction to himself, Bawumia has become a threat to himself, there is no way for someone whose words cannot be trusted be allowed to contest the presidency.

“There are people who said so many things about Dr. Bawumia as an economic whizzkid, but here we are today, we are in a mess. The messiah has led us into a mess.

Dr. Bawumia on Thursday met some NPP MPs at a private meeting in Accra to confirm his intention to contest the flagbearership slot of the party.

The NPP has set November 4, 2023, for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

So far, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo have declared their intention to contest in the party’s flagbearership race.

The others include former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.