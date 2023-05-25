President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed the Planting for Food and Jobs policy, attributing it to the ample food supply in Ghana.

According to President Akufo-Addo, despite severe economic challenges, Ghana has avoided food shortages experienced by other West African countries.

The President believes that effective policies, including the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, have played a vital role in ensuring sufficient food production in the country.

Speaking at the 7th African Leadership Forum in Accra, he acknowledged the government’s successful management of the agricultural sector.

However, Mr. Akufo-Addo cautioned that providing continued subsidies for agriculture may not be sustainable in the long term.

“There is a whole programme we call Planting for Food and Jobs, where we subsidize our smallholder farmers. It has yielded some results, and we have seen that even in these difficult times economically, the availability of foodstuff on the market has not been an issue. It isn’t as if in this period of difficulty we have also witnessed a shortage of food.

“On the contrary, access to food has been the more robust response that our economy has had and it is so because the system we have put in place has been relatively successful but clearly there is a limit to how far we can go down that road of public subsidy for agriculture.”