The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says water supply to Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc in Accra will not be restored until the company makes available a payment plan to clear its GH¢6.7 million debt.

GWCL disconnected water supply to Guinness Ghana’s site at Achimota in Accra on Tuesday over alleged non-payment of bills.

GWCL says it took the action after several caution letters to get the company to settle its debt failed.

But Guinness Ghana in a statement issued on May 10, accused GWCL of taking the action without recourse to resolutions agreed upon from a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, chaired by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and attended by the Managing Director of GWCL and the leadership of Guinness Ghana.

“The outcome of the meeting was to await the result of the PURC’s investigations and to hold a tripartite meeting between GGBPLC, GWCL and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). During this period, no disconnection was to be effected,” the company said in a statement.

It further said its operation is ongoing despite the water cut.

Speaking to Citi News, the Accra East Regional Manager of GWCL, Emmanuel Ade Johnson said Guinness Ghana must show commitment to clear its debt.

“They are one of our major consumers, and we treat our consumers with respect. If their water supply is not good, we go to lengths to improve supply so that they can improve on their businesses. And so they have to come to the drawing table on a specific debt settlement plan. They have to tell us how much they can afford to pay us”.

“They have refused to come out with one. They can decide to pay their debts within three or more, that is fine, we have to know. But until then, if they don’t come out with the payment plan, then GWCL will refuse to reconnect them, and we will send the water to other areas that are ready to pay us,” Emmanuel Ade Johnson said.

The disconnection of Guinness Ghana’s Achimota site forms part of a revenue mobilisation by GWCL.