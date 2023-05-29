The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says its strike continues today [May 29] unabated despite appeals to suspend the industrial action.

JUSAG last week Thursday, May 25 embarked on an indefinite strike to demand the approval of a new and improved salary structure for its members for 2023 and 2024.

According to the group, all efforts to get the government to approve the new salary structure have fallen on death ears.

The strike has since negatively affected justice delivery across the country.

All appeals by the Judicial Service to have the striking workers back at post have not yielded positive results.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary for JUSAG, Abdullai Yakubu said the association is hoping to make headway regarding their demands.

He indicated that though the association is scheduled to meet the management of the Judicial Service, the strike remains in full force until its demands are met.

“Our strike is still in force today. We will be meeting with our management and other meetings that will be geared toward meeting our demands. However, until those meetings take place, and we know what the meetings are bringing on board in terms of meeting our demands, the strike remains in force and since the meetings are going to happen in the course of the day, the strike still remains in force”.

Mr. Abdulai sympathized with the public but also pleaded with Ghanaians to bear with the Association in having their demands resolved.

“We understand the plight that Ghanaians will have to go through because of the strike, and we say that they should also understand the difficulties that the government had had to put us through. They should hold on, we will let the public know as and when we call off the strike.”