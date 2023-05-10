Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc (Guinness Ghana) has confirmed that water supply from Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to its Achimota site was abruptly cut yesterday, Tuesday, May 9.

GWCL disconnected water supply to Guinness Ghana’s site at Achimota in Accra over alleged non-payment of bills.

According to the water distribution company, the beverage company is yet to pay a debt if GH¢6.7 million.

GWCL says it cut supply to Guinness Ghana after several caution letters to get the company to settle its debt failed.

In response, Guinness Ghana accused GWCL of taking the action without recourse to resolutions agreed upon from a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, chaired by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and attended by the Managing Director of GWCL and the leadership of Guinness Ghana.

“The outcome of the meeting was to await the result of the PURC’s investigations and to hold a tripartite meeting between GGBPLC, GWCL and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). During this period, no disconnection was to be effected,” the company said in a statement.

The beverage company insisted that it has been fully compliant on all bills to GWCL “based on our classification under the industrial rate, pending a resolution of our petition to the PURC on the arbitrary reclassification by GWCL. Guinness Ghana has openly engaged Ghana Water Company Limited, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources on numerous occasions to resolve its concerns following the arbitrary reclassification of the business in the September 2022 tariff adjustments,” Guinness Ghana added.

