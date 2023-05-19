Winneba in the Central Region has been selected again to host the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary session in September 2023.

This is the second time the city is hosting the event as it did same last year.

Over three hundred delegations made up of MPs from across member states, experts, and journalists, among others, are expected to be in attendance

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the city is ready to host the event, adding that the necessary facilities are in place to host the event.

“I am happy to announce that by the grace of God, after successfully hosting the first ECOWAS extraordinary session in Winneba in 2021, it has pleased the Speaker and the entire ECOWAS Parliament Secretariat to select Winneba for another extraordinary congress in September”.

“The necessary letters have been written and delivered to the authorities, so we are going to start the necessary processes to receive the over three hundred people made up of MPs, experts, and journalists. We have the necessary facilities and infrastructure to host them.”

The MP added that choosing Winneba was also strategic since it is closer to Accra.

“Winneba is just an hour’s drive away from Accra by road and if there is traffic, you could spend just an hour and a half, so it is not out of reach that our Parliamentarians will leave Accra and come to Winneba for the session.”