An international nonprofit organization, Worldreader, has announced the upcoming launch of its improved digital reading App called ‘BookSmart’ in September 2023.

The BookSmart App aims to promote a culture of reading among school children by offering a collection of 3,000 books in five major languages, including English, Twi, Ewe, Fanti, Akuapem Twi, and Asante Twi.

The goal is to encourage children between the ages of 3 and 12 to read a minimum of 25 books within a year.

This reading App, equipped with new features, focuses on enhancing reading comprehension, social-emotional learning, and digital literacy among school children across the country.

BookSmart is designed to enable children to access books digitally on data-connected devices, both online and offline, regardless of their geographical locations. It provides a user-friendly platform for children to explore and enjoy reading, with parental support.

Leslie Tettey, the West Africa Director of Programme and Partnerships for Worldreader, emphasized the accessibility and cost-free nature of the BookSmart App during a media briefing in Accra on May 17.

“BookSmart App has over 3,000 books that are accessible for children to read, and it’s free of charge, provided by Worldreader. BookSmart is on the Google Play Store, and it’s easy to download. You can download as many books as you want,” Mr. Tettey noted.

Furthermore, Tettey assured the public that the book selection is carefully curated to reflect Ghanaian culture and addressed concerns regarding the inclusion of LGBT+ elements.

“The books have been curated to reflect our context and culture. There are books that are Ghanaian and African that resonate with our system, culture and our setting. We are very much interested in creating foundational skills and comprehension skills. We are aware of our cultural setting, so the books do not have elements of LGBT+. The new version has features with tips for parents on activities that will help a child’s reading journey,” the West Africa Director of Programme and Partnerships for Worldreader assured.

Tettey urged parents to make their mobile phones and other devices accessible to their children to facilitate their access to the books on the App.

He emphasized the importance of investing in children from an early age and instilling a reading habit in them.

“We are encouraging parents to make their devices accessible to their children. It is important we invest in our children from the early childhood at home. Let’s try to inculcate reading habits in our kids,” he urged.

Highlighting the low reading habits among Ghanaian school children, Tettey expressed concern that many children spend their time on the internet reading material unrelated to their studies.

“Most Ghanaians use their devices for social connections and entertainment. The App is also a resource they can use to promote home learning and reading. We are encouraging parents to download BookSmart App on their phones and support their children to read. Young people who are always on social media try to support your siblings and gather a few children in your neighbourhood and support them to read on your phones. This will help in contributing to the learning outcomes in Ghana,” he appealed.

Tettey noted that only 7 percent of Ghanaian children have books in their homes, and the percentage of grade 3 children with foundational reading skills is also 7 percent.

He underscored the need to address these challenges and improve literacy rates among Ghanaian children.