Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti, has heartily commended management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their exceptional performance and the high esteem in which they hold the company, which has resulted in the company’s prestigious image over the years.

“Today marks the legendary celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), and this 60th anniversary is being celebrated across the continent under the slogan: ‘Our Africa, Our Future’.

We at Zoomlion Ghana Limited have always used this day to celebrate and appreciate our staff for their wonderful performance over the years.

In line with this, the month of May has been set aside to celebrate our staff in a variety of ways, and this is called “Jospong Employee Month”.

She went on to say that “Following the launch of the ‘Jospong Employee Month’ celebrations on Friday 5th May 2023, the Human Resources Department has organized a series of exciting employee engagement activities. The purpose of these activities is to bring us together as one family to celebrate our diversity.

She said that some of the activities include “Time with HR (Kenkey Party with our junior staff), Breakfast Spread with Management, Zoomlion Goes Old School, and Career Day”.

She stated that staff fully participated in these activities and she commended them for that.

She said that these activities were also used to organize medical screening and well-being for staff, and they also took the opportunity to update their files.

“Even though the general atmosphere in our country indicates that morale is low, these employee engagement activities have brought some excitement to the faces of our staff.”

She explained that, for example, the institutionalization of the Breakfast Spread by management was an event that brought all of the staff on stage to eat, dance, and share some cherished moments. “These memories will stay with me forever, and I know they will be the same for most of you,” she said.

Mrs. Anti said that this year’s AU celebration slogan, “Our Africa, Our Future”, has great lessons for all Ghanaians and Africans, including the staff of her company.

She noted, “We need to create the future we desire, and as the Managing Director of our organization, I would like to encourage all of us to continue to work together to celebrate the unity, strength, and progress of our beloved Company, Country – Ghana, and Africa as a whole.”

“Let us draw strength from our diverse backgrounds to achieve so much for our company, country, and continent,” she urged.

“Our staff come from different regions and different parts of our continent, but this does not in any way divide us as a company, and it is in this light that I urge you all to continue to live and work in harmony for a better Africa tomorrow,” the MD said.

The Zoomlion Managing Director said that as we reflect on the journey of the African Union and the milestones we have achieved thus far, we are reminded of the remarkable progress we have made as a united force, and as a company, we need to draw strength and inspiration from each other.

Mrs. Anti added that the legacy of the great men and women serves as a reminder that unity is the key to our collective success as a company.

She said that, in line with the slogan for the commemoration of this year’s African Union Day, i.e. “Our Africa, Our Future”, she wholeheartedly agrees with Peter Drucker who puts it beautifully that ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it’.

On this note, Zoomlion Ghana Limited as an organization is deeply committed to the development and progress of our staff, she assured the staff.

“We recognize that our success as a company is inextricably linked to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve. It is our belief that sustainable development can only be achieved through collaborative efforts, where governments, businesses, and workers work hand-in-hand towards our shared vision,” said Mrs. Anti.

She urged the staff to foster an environment where innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment can flourish, creating opportunities for our youth and future generations.

“Today, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead of us as a Company. Our continent faces pressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and inadequate healthcare systems. However, in the face of these challenges, we must remember that Africa has always been a continent of resilience and resourcefulness. We possess the talent, the creativity, and the determination to overcome any obstacle that stands in our way, so Zoomlion Ghana Limited will stand the test of time,” she assured.

Mrs. Anti also mentioned that a Junior Staff Welfare Fund had been approved for implementation.