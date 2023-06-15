Fifteen (15) patients who were detained at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua following their inability to pay their medical bills have been released to go home.

The patients, who had gone through various medical procedures and were discharged to go home by health professionals, were unable to reunite with their families for more than three weeks.

Their release came after the management of Suzy Herbal Center responded positively to a distress call made by the management of the Koforidua Central Hospital to assist in paying up the medical bills, which totalled more than GH¢30,000.

The Clinical Director at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Foster Amponsah, described the situation as taking a toll on the operations of the hospital and increasing congestion at the facility.

He called on corporate Ghana to come to the aid of several others who are still being detained at the hospital due to their inability to pay their medical bills.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of Suzy Herbal Center, Charles Obiri, who spoke to Citi News, called on the government and the Ministry of Health to review the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to help cater for the needs of the very vulnerable and less privileged in society.