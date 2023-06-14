The Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin, has forecasted that the 2024 elections in Ghana will feature a showdown between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Speaker said it will be the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic that both major parties in Ghana will have candidates hailing from the northern region of the country.

Bagbin made this projection during a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, at his residence in Damongo.

Addressing the Overlord and his subjects, the Speaker emphasized that it is now the time for development in the northern region and urged the people to prepare themselves accordingly.

“This is the time that the two main parties in Ghana are both deciding that the flagbearers will be our sons from the North. What I plead with all of you is for us to accept our differences and see how we can come together to prepare to receive the development that is coming our way.”

“So the legacy projects we will do so be prepared to receive them when we bring them, multiply them and make sure that generations unborn will benefit from that,” he stated.

Bagbin also reiterated his opposition to the practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana, reaffirming the unanimous stance of Ghana’s Parliament against it.

As the presiding officer of the Ghanaian Parliament, Bagbin firmly declared that LGBTQI+ activities will never be sanctioned in the country.

“Once I preside over the parliament of Ghana, this LGBTQI will never be sanctioned in Ghana,” he added.