In a reaffirmation of its commitment to clients, Absa Bank recently hosted a dynamic breakfast meeting with its corporate and institutional clients, offering invaluable insights into navigating the current economic landscape in Ghana.

The session, which focused on the implications of the government’s latest IMF deal, touted Absa’s unwavering support and sustainable solutions to empower businesses in the country.

Drawn from diverse sectors of the economy, the clients engaged in a candid discussion on crucial business prospects for the upcoming months. Other topics discussed, included inflation and exchange rates to market confidence for both local and foreign investors.

Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Principal, in charge of Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa, said “We are dedicated to empowering our clients to achieve limitless possibilities. We go beyond financial services, keeping them informed and equipped with strategies for long-term sustainability.”

Executive Director of Finance, Munatsi Mkushi, and Markets Director, Jake Brobbey, encouraged clients to embrace creativity, innovation, and adaptability to overcome prevailing challenges. They also gave assurances that the bank is resilient, liquid and well-capitalised to support clients in weathering the storms.