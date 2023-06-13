With Thomas Partey joining the Black Stars squad earlier today, the team is now complete for the upcoming game against Madagascar.

Chris Hughton now has the full complement of the 25-man squad he called up for national team duties.

The team, based at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, opened camp yesterday and then held their first training session.

The first training session had 23 players instead of the 24 who reported, as Auxerre’s Gideon Mensah sat out.

The Black Stars of Ghana's first training session ahead of their AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar underway!!!#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/1XvQgBx0ir — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) June 12, 2023

Hafiz Konkoni also trained alone, away from the rest of the squad.

Thomas Partey, who arrived only on Tuesday morning, will most likely join the evening training session as preparations for the game against Madagascar intensify.

Ghana needs a win to secure qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted in the Ivory Coast. The deciding factor will be the game against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, in Antananarivo.